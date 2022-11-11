Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium hydrosulfide is the chemical compound with the formula NaHS. This compound is the product of the half-neutralization of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) with sodium hydroxide. NaHS is a useful reagent for the synthesis of organic and inorganic sulfur compounds, sometimes as a solid reagent, more often as an aqueous solution. Solid NaHS is colorless, and typically smells like H2S owing to hydrolysis by atmospheric moisture. In contrast with sodium sulfide (Na2S), which is insoluble in organic solvents, NaHS, being a 1:1 electrolyte, is more soluble. Alternatively, in place of NaHS, H2S can be treated with an organic amine to generate an ammonium salt. Solutions of HS? are sensitive to oxygen, converting mainly to polysulfides, indicated by the appearance of yellow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208562/global-sodium-hydrogen-sulfide-2022-2028-882

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide include Genesis Energy, AkzoNobel, Tessenderlo Group, Cayman Chemical, Prasol Chemicals, Chaitanya Chemicals and Henan Tianshui Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Powder

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pulp and Paper

Mining

Tanneries

Chemical Processing

Others

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Genesis Energy

AkzoNobel

Tessenderlo Group

Cayman Chemical

Prasol Chemicals

Chaitanya Chemicals

Henan Tianshui Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-sodium-hydrogen-sulfide-2022-2028-882-7208562

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies

4 Sights by Product

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-sodium-hydrogen-sulfide-2022-2028-882-7208562

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide (NaHS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global and China Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide (NaHS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

