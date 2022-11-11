Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium hydrosulfide is the chemical compound with the formula NaHS. This compound is the product of the half-neutralization of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) with sodium hydroxide. NaHS is a useful reagent for the synthesis of organic and inorganic sulfur compounds, sometimes as a solid reagent, more often as an aqueous solution. Solid NaHS is colorless, and typically smells like H2S owing to hydrolysis by atmospheric moisture. In contrast with sodium sulfide (Na2S), which is insoluble in organic solvents, NaHS, being a 1:1 electrolyte, is more soluble. Alternatively, in place of NaHS, H2S can be treated with an organic amine to generate an ammonium salt. Solutions of HS? are sensitive to oxygen, converting mainly to polysulfides, indicated by the appearance of yellow.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208562/global-sodium-hydrogen-sulfide-2022-2028-882
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide include Genesis Energy, AkzoNobel, Tessenderlo Group, Cayman Chemical, Prasol Chemicals, Chaitanya Chemicals and Henan Tianshui Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid
Powder
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pulp and Paper
Mining
Tanneries
Chemical Processing
Others
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Genesis Energy
AkzoNobel
Tessenderlo Group
Cayman Chemical
Prasol Chemicals
Chaitanya Chemicals
Henan Tianshui Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide (NaHS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide (NaHS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Sodium Hydrogen Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2027