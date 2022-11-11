Agricultural Testing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Testing Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural Testing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soil Testing Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Testing Services include Intertek Group, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Cope Seeds & Grain, National Agro Foundation, BEREAU VERITAS, AGQ Labs USA, Lilaba Analytical Laboratories, Interstellar Testing Center and Polytest Laboratories. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Testing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Soil Testing Service
Seed Testing Service
Water Testing Service
Fertilizer Testing Service
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farmers
Agriculture Consultant
Fertilizers Manufacturers
Research Bodies
Others
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agricultural Testing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agricultural Testing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intertek Group
Waters Agricultural Laboratories
Cope Seeds & Grain
National Agro Foundation
BEREAU VERITAS
AGQ Labs USA
Lilaba Analytical Laboratories
Interstellar Testing Center
Polytest Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Testing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Testing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Testing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Testing Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Testing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Testing Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Testing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Agricultural Testing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Testing Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Testing Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
