Global Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Research Report 2022

Sports and Stadia Consulting Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports and Stadia Consulting Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Project Management

Planning & Development

Operations & Management

Overlay Planning & Bid Book

Segment by Application

Stadium

Arena

Sport & leisure facility

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Stadium Consultancy

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

Recreational Services

Arup

Lagard?re Sports

John Dix Consulting

Organisports

TSA

Horganlynch

Tricon Foodservice Consultants

Stadium Consultants International

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Project Management

1.2.3 Planning & Development

1.2.4 Operations & Management

1.2.5 Overlay Planning & Bid Book

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Stadium

1.3.3 Arena

1.3.4 Sport & leisure facility

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Sports and Stadia Consulting Service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top S

