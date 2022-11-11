2022-2030 Report on Global Facility Management Services Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Facility Management Services market, covering market size for segment by type (Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), Building Information Modeling (BIM), etc.), by application (Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Compass Group, Sodexo, CBRE Group, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Facility Management Services from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Facility Management Services market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Facility Management Services including:

Compass Group

Sodexo

CBRE Group

Cushman & Wakefield

JLL

ISS Facilities Services

Siemens

Aden Group

Coor

Mitie

SDG

Oracle

IBM

SAP

Broadcom (CA Technologies)

SpaceIQ

Esri

OfficeSpace

Trimble

Planon

Causeway Technologies

MRI Software

FMX

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Facility Operations and Security Management

Facility Environment Management

Facility Property Management

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Construction and Real Estate

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Facility Management Services Market Overview

1.1 Facility Management Services Definition

1.2 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Facility Management Services Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Facility Management Services Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Facility Management Services Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Facility Management Services Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Facility Management Services Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Facility Management Services Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Facility Management Services Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Facility Management Services Market by Type

3.1.1 Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)



