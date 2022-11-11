Global Animal External Parasiticide Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Injection
Unguent
Segment by Application
Livestock
Pets
Marine Animal
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Boehringer Ingelheim
Zoetis
Merck
Elanco
Bayer
Virbac
Ceva Sante Animale
Vetoquinol
Bimeda Animal Health
Chanelle
Table of content
1 Animal External Parasiticide Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal External Parasiticide
1.2 Animal External Parasiticide Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Injection
1.2.3 Unguent
1.3 Animal External Parasiticide Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Livestock
1.3.3 Pets
1.3.4 Marine Animal
1.4 Global Animal External Parasiticide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Animal External Parasiticide Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Animal External Parasiticide Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Animal External Parasiticide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Animal External Parasiticide Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Animal External Parasiticide Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Animal External Parasiticide Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Animal External Parasiticide Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Large
