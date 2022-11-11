Global Animal External Parasiticide Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Injection

Unguent

Segment by Application

Livestock

Pets

Marine Animal

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis

Merck

Elanco

Bayer

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol

Bimeda Animal Health

Chanelle

Table of content

1 Animal External Parasiticide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animal External Parasiticide

1.2 Animal External Parasiticide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Injection

1.2.3 Unguent

1.3 Animal External Parasiticide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Livestock

1.3.3 Pets

1.3.4 Marine Animal

1.4 Global Animal External Parasiticide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Animal External Parasiticide Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Animal External Parasiticide Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal External Parasiticide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Animal External Parasiticide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Animal External Parasiticide Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Animal External Parasiticide Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Animal External Parasiticide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Animal External Parasiticide Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Large

