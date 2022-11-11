Global Geostationary Satellites Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
50-500 kg
>500 kg
Segment by Application
Commercial Communications
Earth Observation
Navigation
Military Surveillance
Others
By Company
Airbus Defence and Space
OHB SE
Boeing
JSC Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev
Lockheed Martin
Orbital ATK
Space Systems/Loral
Thales Alenia Space
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Geostationary Satellites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Geostationary Satellites
1.2 Geostationary Satellites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 <50 kg
1.2.3 50-500 kg
1.2.4 >500 kg
1.3 Geostationary Satellites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Communications
1.3.3 Earth Observation
1.3.4 Navigation
1.3.5 Military Surveillance
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Geostationary Satellites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Geostationary Satellites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Geostationary Satellites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Geostationary Satellites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Geostationary Satellites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Geostationary Satellites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
