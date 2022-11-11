2022-2030 Report on Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Steam and Gas Turbines MRO market, covering market size for segment by type (Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, etc.), by application (Power Generation, Industrial, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (GE, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Steam and Gas Turbines MRO from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Steam and Gas Turbines MRO market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Steam and Gas Turbines MRO including:

GE

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

DEC

Shanghai Electric

Harbin Turbine Company

Fuji Electric

Elliott Group

Doosan

Power Machines

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Steam Turbine

Gas Turbine

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Power Generation

Industrial

Chemical/Petrochemical

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Overview

1.1 Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Definition

1.2 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Steam and Gas Turbines MRO Market by Type

3.1.1 Steam Turbine

3.1.2 Gas Turbine

3.2 Global Steam and Gas Turbines M

