Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ordinary Type Retort Pouch in global, including the following market information:

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ordinary Type Retort Pouch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stand-up Pouches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ordinary Type Retort Pouch include DNP America, LLC (Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.), HPM Global Inc., Sopakco Packaging, Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd., Clifton Packaging Group Limited, Constantia Flexibles (Wendel) and Floeter India Retort Pouches (P) Ltd (Paharpur Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ordinary Type Retort Pouch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stand-up Pouches

Flat Pouches

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverages

Pet Food

Others

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ordinary Type Retort Pouch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ordinary Type Retort Pouch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ordinary Type Retort Pouch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ordinary Type Retort Pouch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DNP America, LLC (Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.)

HPM Global Inc.

Sopakco Packaging

Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

Constantia Flexibles (Wendel)

Floeter India Retort Pouches (P) Ltd (Paharpur Group)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ordinary Type Retort Pouch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ordinary

