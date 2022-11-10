Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
30-100 HP
100-400 HP
Above 400 HP
Segment by Application
Road Construction
Agriculture
Long Distance Transportation
Other
By Company
Cummins
Caterpillar
Deere & Company
Deutz
Volvo Group
Kubota
Mahindra and Mahindra
AGCO
Massey Ferguson
J.C. Bamford Excavators
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Off-Highway Engine
1.2 Automotive Off-Highway Engine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 30-100 HP
1.2.3 100-400 HP
1.2.4 Above 400 HP
1.3 Automotive Off-Highway Engine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road Construction
1.3.3 Agriculture
1.3.4 Long Distance Transportation
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Off-Highway Engine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Automotive Off-Highway Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Off-Highway Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Automotive Off-Highway Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Off-Highway Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Off-Highway Engine Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
