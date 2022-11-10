Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Leather for Furniture in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Synthetic Leather for Furniture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Leather for Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Leather for Furniture include Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Covestro, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group, Asahi Kasei, Duksung and Daewon Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Leather for Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sofas

Chairs

Others

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Leather for Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Leather for Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Leather for Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Synthetic Leather for Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Covestro

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Leather for Furniture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Leather for Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Leather for Furniture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Leather for Furniture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Leather for Fu

