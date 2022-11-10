2022-2030 Report on Global Washer (Fastener) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Washer (Fastener) market, covering market size for segment by type (Metal Washers, Plastic Washers, etc.), by application (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Fastenal, Arconic (Alcoa), Acument, ATF, Dokka Fasteners, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Washer (Fastener) from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Washer (Fastener) market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Washer (Fastener) including:

Fastenal

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

ATF

Dokka Fasteners

LISI Group

Nifco

Hilti Corporation

MW Industries

Birmingham Fastener

SESCO Industries

Elgin Fastener Group

Rockford Fastener

Slidematic Precision Components

Eastwood Manufacturing

Brunner Manufacturing

Decker Industries

Penn Engineering & Manufacturing

EJOT

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Stanley Black & Decker

KOVA Fasteners

KAMAX

Infasco

Nucor Fastener

Gem-Year

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Shanghai Tianbao Fastener

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Metal Washers

Plastic Washers

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Washer (Fastener) Market Overview

1.1 Washer (Fastener) Definition

1.2 Global Washer (Fastener) Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Washer (Fastener) Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Washer (Fastener) Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Washer (Fastener) Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Washer (Fastener) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Washer (Fastener) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Washer (Fastener) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Washer (Fastener) Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Washer (Fastener) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Washer (Fastener) Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Washer (Fastener) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Washer (Fastener) Market by Type

3.1.1 Metal Washers

3.1.2 Plastic Washers

3.2 Global Washer (Fastener) Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Washer (Fastener) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3

