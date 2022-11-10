Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sandwich Panels for Architectural in global, including the following market information:

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sandwich Panels for Architectural companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sandwich Panels for Architectural market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sandwich Panels for Architectural include Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems, Assan Panel, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, TATA Steel, Romakowski and Lattonedil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sandwich Panels for Architectural manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels

EPS Sandwich Panels

Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels

Other

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sandwich Panels for Architectural revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sandwich Panels for Architectural revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sandwich Panels for Architectural sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sandwich Panels for Architectural sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan

Metecno

NCI Building Systems

Assan Panel

Isopan

ArcelorMittal

TATA Steel

Romakowski

Lattonedil

Silex

Marcegaglia

Ruukki

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sandwich Panels for Architectural Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sandwich Panels for Architectural Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sandwich Panels for Architectural Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sandwich Panels for Architectural Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sandwich Panels for Architectural Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

