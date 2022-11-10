Fluorinated Refrigerant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorinated Refrigerant is a medium for energy conversion in various heat and cold engines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorinated Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fluorinated Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorinated Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tetrafluoropropylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorinated Refrigerant include Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd (AGC), Daikin, Arkema, Ineos Fluor, Solvay, Mexichem, Honeywell, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemicals Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorinated Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tetrafluoropropylene

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons

Others

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigerations?Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps

Fire Protection and Fire Extinguishers

Eqipment Containing Solvents

Others

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorinated Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorinated Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorinated Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fluorinated Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd (AGC)

Daikin

Arkema

Ineos Fluor

Solvay

Mexichem

Honeywell

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Linhai Limin Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluorinated Refrigerant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluorinated Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorinated Refrigerant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorinated Refrigerant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorinated Refrigerant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorinated Refrigerant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorinated Refrigerant Companies

4 Sights by Product

