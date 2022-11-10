Infrared Cutting Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Infrared Cutting Glass can reduce the pressure of air conditioner result from reducing the temperature of devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Cutting Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Infrared Cutting Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infrared Cutting Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Absorption Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infrared Cutting Glass include Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd, Central Glass Co.,Ltd, Nippon Electric Glass, Heraeus Noblelight, Schneider Kreuznach, Yih Dar Technologies Co., Ltd, Toa Optical Technologies Ltd, Knight Optical and Sunex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Infrared Cutting Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Absorption Type
Reflection Type
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Digital Cameras
DVD Players
Copiers
Automotive
Others
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Infrared Cutting Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Infrared Cutting Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Infrared Cutting Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Infrared Cutting Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd
Central Glass Co.,Ltd
Nippon Electric Glass
Heraeus Noblelight
Schneider Kreuznach
Yih Dar Technologies Co., Ltd
Toa Optical Technologies Ltd
Knight Optical
Sunex
Kopp Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infrared Cutting Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infrared Cutting Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infrared Cutting Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Infrared Cutting Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared Cutting Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Infrared Cutting Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared Cutting Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infrared Cutting Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared Cutting Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
