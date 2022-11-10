High Alumina Bricks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High Alumina Brick is made of Al2O3, and is used for refractory material due to high refractoriness, high strength and washing erosion resistance and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Alumina Bricks in global, including the following market information:

Global High Alumina Bricks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Alumina Bricks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Alumina Bricks companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Alumina Bricks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lining Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Alumina Bricks include Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd (AGC), Calderys, Puyang Refractories Group Co Ltd, Chosun Refractories Co.,Ltd, Mishri International, Refrasil s.r.o, Zhengzhou Rongsheng Kiln Refractory Co.,Ltd, Ambica Refractories Private Limited and Gouda Refractories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Alumina Bricks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Alumina Bricks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Alumina Bricks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lining

Non Lining

Global High Alumina Bricks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Alumina Bricks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Furnaces

Other High Temperature Areas

Global High Alumina Bricks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Alumina Bricks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Alumina Bricks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Alumina Bricks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Alumina Bricks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Alumina Bricks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Glass Co.,Ltd (AGC)

Calderys

Puyang Refractories Group Co Ltd

Chosun Refractories Co.,Ltd

Mishri International

Refrasil s.r.o

Zhengzhou Rongsheng Kiln Refractory Co.,Ltd

Ambica Refractories Private Limited

Gouda Refractories

Resco Products

Rath

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Alumina Bricks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Alumina Bricks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Alumina Bricks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Alumina Bricks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Alumina Bricks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Alumina Bricks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Alumina Bricks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Alumina Bricks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Alumina Bricks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Alumina Bricks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Alumina Bricks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Alumina Bricks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Alumina Bricks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Alumina Bricks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Alumina Bricks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Alumina Bricks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global High Alumina

