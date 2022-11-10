Biodegradable Nonwovens Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biodegradable nonwoven is an environmentally friendly material that is slowly decomposed and eventually disappears under the action of microorganisms in a natural environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Nonwovens in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Biodegradable Nonwovens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Nonwovens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drylaid Nonwovens Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Nonwovens include Freudenberg Performance Materials, Eastman, Yaolong Spunbonded Nonwoven Technology Co.,Ltd, WPT Nonwovens, TJ Beall, Suominen Corporation, BOTANIC BAG and Asahi Kasei Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Nonwovens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Drylaid Nonwovens
Wetlaid Nonwovens
Spunbond Nonwovens
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Fisheries
Civil Engineering
Others
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Nonwovens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Nonwovens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Nonwovens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Biodegradable Nonwovens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Freudenberg Performance Materials
Eastman
Yaolong Spunbonded Nonwoven Technology Co.,Ltd
WPT Nonwovens
TJ Beall
Suominen Corporation
BOTANIC BAG
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Nonwovens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Nonwovens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Nonwovens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Nonwovens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Nonwovens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Nonwovens Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Nonwovens Companies
4 Sights by Product
