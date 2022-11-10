Paper Saturant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper Saturants are kinds of saturants, which offer superior dry and tensile propeties for application and enable more economical processing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Saturant in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Saturant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper Saturant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Paper Saturant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Saturant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene(VAE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Saturant include Omnova Solutions, Owens Corning, Suncor Energy, PyroTech, Hexion and Celanese Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Saturant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Saturant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Saturant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene(VAE)
Vinyl Acrylic
PVAc
Global Paper Saturant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Saturant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Filter Media
Book Covers
Paper Tapes and Labels
Wallpaper
Global Paper Saturant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paper Saturant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Saturant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Saturant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper Saturant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Paper Saturant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Omnova Solutions
Owens Corning
Suncor Energy
PyroTech
Hexion
Celanese Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Saturant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Saturant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Saturant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Saturant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Saturant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Saturant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Saturant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Saturant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Saturant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Saturant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Saturant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Saturant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Saturant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Saturant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Saturant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Saturant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paper Saturant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene(VAE)
