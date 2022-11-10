Non-Metallic Enclosures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-Metallic enclosures are designed to be a cost effective, lightweight, corrosion resistant alternative to steel enclosures and can be used in industrial, commercial and residential applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Metallic Enclosures in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Metallic Enclosures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Metallic Enclosures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiberglass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Metallic Enclosures include Hammond Manufacturing, Robroy Industries, Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Allied Moulded Products, Phoenix EMS, Hubbell Incorporated, Fibox Oy Ab, Omega Engineering and Scott Fetzer Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Metallic Enclosures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiberglass

Polycarbonate

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Metallic Enclosures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Metallic Enclosures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Metallic Enclosures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Metallic Enclosures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hammond Manufacturing

Robroy Industries

Vynckier Enclosure Systems

Allied Moulded Products

Phoenix EMS

Hubbell Incorporated

Fibox Oy Ab

Omega Engineering

Scott Fetzer Company

Arlington

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Metallic Enclosures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Metallic Enclosures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Metallic Enclosures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Metallic Enclosures Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Metallic Enclosures Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Metallic Enclosures Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Metallic Enclosures Companies

4 Sights by Product

