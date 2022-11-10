Metal Primers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Primer is a water based primer designed for metal surfaces. Metal Primer has excellent adhesion and has been formulated with anti-corrosive pigments to inhibit rust and corrosion for the protection of metal surfaces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Primers in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Primers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Primers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Metal Primers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Primers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Iron Oxide Primer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Primers include Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, Tikkurila Oyj, GC and 3M and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Primers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Primers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Primers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Iron Oxide Primer
Zinc Chromate Primer
Global Metal Primers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Primers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Interior Ferrous Metal
Exterior Ferrous Metal
Global Metal Primers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Primers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Primers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Primers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Primers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Metal Primers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Kansai Paint
Nippon Paint
Tikkurila Oyj
GC
3M
Dulux
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Primers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Primers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Primers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Primers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Primers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Primers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Primers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Primers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Primers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Primers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Primers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Primers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Primers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Primers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Primers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Primers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Primers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Iron Oxide Primer
4.1.3 Zinc Chromate
