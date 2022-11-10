Alkali Resistant Primers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alkali Resisting Primer is a solvent-based primer particularly suitable for use on interior and exterior masonry surfaces, including plaster, that may contain alkalis. It is also highly recommended for its outstanding stain sealing properties, and will help seal fire damaged surfaces after very thorough cleaning and rinsing. Can also be used to prime surfaces treated with fire retardant chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkali Resistant Primers in global, including the following market information:
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alkali Resistant Primers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alkali Resistant Primers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pure Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alkali Resistant Primers include Dulux, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Plascon, Nippon Paint and Tikkurila Oyj, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alkali Resistant Primers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pure Acrylic
Solvent Mixture
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Interior Use
Exterior Use
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alkali Resistant Primers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alkali Resistant Primers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alkali Resistant Primers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alkali Resistant Primers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dulux
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Kansai Plascon
Nippon Paint
Tikkurila Oyj
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alkali Resistant Primers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alkali Resistant Primers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alkali Resistant Primers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alkali Resistant Primers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkali Resistant Primers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkali Resistant Primers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkali Resistant Primers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkali Resistant Primers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkali Resistant Primers Companies
4 S
