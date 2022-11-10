Stain Blocking Primers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stain Blocking primers?are used to cover?stains?such as?watermarks,?nicotine?(actually tar), markers,?smoke, and prevent them bleeding through newly applied layers of paint. They also provide adhesion over problematic surfaces, giving better film leveling, and durability. Commonly used stain-blocking paints include acrylic and alkyd.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stain Blocking Primers in global, including the following market information:

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Stain Blocking Primers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stain Blocking Primers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil-based Stain Blocking Primers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stain Blocking Primers include Dulux, Masterchem Industries LLC, Rust-Oleum, Zinsser, Sherwin-Williams, BASF and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stain Blocking Primers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil-based Stain Blocking Primers

Water-based Stain Blocking Primers

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Use

Exterior Use

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stain Blocking Primers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stain Blocking Primers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stain Blocking Primers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stain Blocking Primers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dulux

Masterchem Industries LLC

Rust-Oleum

Zinsser

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

PPG Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stain Blocking Primers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stain Blocking Primers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stain Blocking Primers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stain Blocking Primers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stain Blocking Primers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stain Blocking Primers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stain Blocking Primers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stain Blocking Primers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stain Blocking Primers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stain Blocking Primers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stain Blocking Primers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stain Blocking Primers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stain Blocking Primers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stain Blocking Primers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stain Blocking Primers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

