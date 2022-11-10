Cannabis Contract Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cannabis Contract Packaging is the overall process of assembling a Cannabis product into its final finished packaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis Contract Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cannabis Contract Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cannabis Contract Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cannabis Contract Packaging include Growpacker, Redlaw, Spacestation, LF of America, WellgreensCA, SolisLabs and Se7enLeaf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cannabis Contract Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Use
Recreational Use
Others
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cannabis Contract Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cannabis Contract Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cannabis Contract Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cannabis Contract Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Growpacker
Redlaw
Spacestation
LF of America
WellgreensCA
SolisLabs
Se7enLeaf
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cannabis Contract Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cannabis Contract Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Contract Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cannabis Contract Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Contract Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Contract Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
