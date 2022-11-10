Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aramid Fiber Reinforced composite is a mixture of aramid fibers and plastics called matrixes. This technique increases the tensile strength and flexural modulus of the composite. These fibers also increase the heat deflection temperature of a material as well as cause it to resist shrinkage and warping.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic include DuPont, Teijin, Advanced Composites, Lanxess, TenCate, Celanese, PolyOne, AXIA Materials and Lingol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic
Thermoset
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sport Goods
Aircrafts
Military
Vehicles
Others
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Teijin
Advanced Composites
Lanxess
TenCate
Celanese
PolyOne
AXIA Materials
Lingol
Protech
Lengine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aramid Fiber Reinforced
