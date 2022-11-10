Automotive Plastic Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The coating helps to significantly increase the quality of the vehicle as a whole in terms of its visual impact, while also fulfilling haptic requirements. It is usually necessary to coat these parts both internally and externally.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Plastic Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Plastic Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Plastic Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Primer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Plastic Coating include AkzoNobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Paint and Mankiewicz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Plastic Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Primer
Base Coat
Clearcoat
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Interior
Exterior
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Plastic Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Plastic Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
BASF
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Axalta
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
KCC Paint
Mankiewicz
Beckers
Asian Paints
Fujikura Kasei
Donglai
Kinlita
Xiangjiang Paint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Plastic Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Plastic Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Plastic Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Plastic Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Plastic Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Plastic Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotiv
