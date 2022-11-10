Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Chlorobutyl Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chlorobutyl Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Regular Butyl
BromoButyl
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Other
By Company
ExxonMobil
Lanxess
Reliance Sibur Elastomers
Japan Butyl Company
Association
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chlorobutyl Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Regular Butyl
1.2.3 BromoButyl
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Production
2.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Chlorobutyl Rubber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Chlorobutyl Rubber by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Chlorobutyl Rub
