Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KMT)

Global top five Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint include Henkel, Sika, Mascoat, 3M, BASF, Lord, Dow, PPG and Miba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KMT)

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Based

PTFE Based

Rubber Based

Others

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KMT)

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Appliances

Duct Work

Industrial Machinery

Others

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KMT)

Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KMT)

Key companies Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Sika

Mascoat

3M

BASF

Lord

Dow

PPG

Miba

Daubert Chem

PABCO Gypsum

Whitford

Auson

Verotek

Feilu

Air++

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Market Definition

2 Global Sound-isolating and Shock-resistant Paint Overall Market Size

