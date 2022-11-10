High Performance Label Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is used for fast pet, glass and metal label application for water bottle and cabonated beverage, etc. It provides excellent performance on all label stocks and containers, at the highest manufacturing speed, and that can survive the most extreme temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Label Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High Performance Label Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Performance Label Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Label Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Performance Label Adhesive include Henkel, Arkema, H.B.Fuller, 3M, Hexion, Dow Corning, Eastman Chemical, Avery Dennison and Mapei S.P.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Performance Label Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based Label Adhesive
Solvent-based Label Adhesive
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Industrial Labels
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
Others
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Performance Label Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Performance Label Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Performance Label Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High Performance Label Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Arkema
H.B.Fuller
3M
Hexion
Dow Corning
Eastman Chemical
Avery Dennison
Mapei S.P.A.
RPM International
Yokohama
Mactac
Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
Ashland
Huntsman
Sika
Gardner-Gibson
Franklin International
Huitian New Materials
Wynca
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Label Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Label Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Label Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Label Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Label Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Label Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Performance Label Adhesive Players in Global Market
