Global Solvent Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solvent Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyester
Fluropolymer
Siliconized Polyester
Plastisol
Others
Segment by Application
Building Industry
Transport Industry
Others
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Valspar
BASF
Beckers
NIPSEA Group
KCC
Actega (Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Henkel
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Yung Chi Paint&Varnish
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Fluropolymer
1.2.4 Siliconized Polyester
1.2.5 Plastisol
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building Industry
1.3.3 Transport Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solvent Coating Production
2.1 Global Solvent Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solvent Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solvent Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solvent Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solvent Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solvent Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solvent Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solvent Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solvent Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solvent Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Solvent Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Solvent Coating by Region (2023-2028)
