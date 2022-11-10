Cyclohexylmethane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. It is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclohexylmethane in global, including the following market information:

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cyclohexylmethane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cyclohexylmethane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cyclohexylmethane include Chevron Philips Chemical, Total, Huntsman, Maruzen Petrochemical, SK, TASCO, Jiangsu Yangnong, Changde Chemical and Baling Huaxing. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cyclohexylmethane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 99%

Purity: 98-99%

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Coating

Organic Synthesis

Chromatographic Analysis

Others

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cyclohexylmethane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cyclohexylmethane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cyclohexylmethane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cyclohexylmethane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevron Philips Chemical

Total

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

SK

TASCO

Jiangsu Yangnong

Changde Chemical

Baling Huaxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cyclohexylmethane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cyclohexylmethane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cyclohexylmethane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cyclohexylmethane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cyclohexylmethane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cyclohexylmethane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cyclohexylmethane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cyclohexylmethane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cyclohexylmethane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclohexylmethane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyclohexylmethane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexylmethane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyclohexylmethane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclohexylmethane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cyclohexylmethane Market Size Markets, 2021 &

