Global UV Curing Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
UV Curing Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Curing Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Monomers
Oligomers
Photoinitiators
PU Dispersions
Segment by Application
Industrial Coatings
Electronics
Graphic Arts
Other
By Company
AkzoNobel
DSM
PPG Industries
BASF
Sherwin Williams
Valspar Corporation
Axalta Coatings Systems
Dymax Corporation
Eternal Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV Curing Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monomers
1.2.3 Oligomers
1.2.4 Photoinitiators
1.2.5 PU Dispersions
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Coatings
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Graphic Arts
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UV Curing Coatings Production
2.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UV Curing Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UV Curing Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales UV
