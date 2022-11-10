Metallic Effect Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a type of paint that is common on new automobiles but also for other uses. It can reveal the contours of bodywork more than non-metallic, or “solid” paint. Close-up, the small metal flakes included in the paint create a sparkling effect mimicking a metal surface.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Effect Paint in global, including the following market information:
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Metallic Effect Paint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metallic Effect Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metallic Effect Paint include Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, RPM International, BASF, PPG, Hempel, US Paint and Blackfriar Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metallic Effect Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent Based
Water Based
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Construction
Furniture
Others
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metallic Effect Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metallic Effect Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metallic Effect Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Metallic Effect Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sherwin-Williams
AkzoNobel
Nippon Paint
RPM International
BASF
PPG
Hempel
US Paint
Blackfriar Paints
Faux Effects
Crescent Bronze
Meoded
Coprabel
UreKem
Plascon
Shanghai Kinlita
Tianjin Lions
Asia Paint
Shanghai Sanyin
Zhongshan Binqisi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metallic Effect Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metallic Effect Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metallic Effect Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metallic Effect Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metallic Effect Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metallic Effect Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metallic Effect Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metallic Effect Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metallic Effect Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metallic Effect Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallic Effect Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallic Effect Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Effect Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallic Effect Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Effect Paint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
