Stone Mining and Quarrying Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stone mining and quarrying industry primarilyludes the development of mine sitesmining and quarrying of dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stoneand crushed and broken stone. It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushinggrindingwashingscreeningpulverizingand sizing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stone Mining and Quarrying in Global, including the following market information:

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stone Mining and Quarrying market was valued at 5506.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6859.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dimension Stone Mining Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stone Mining and Quarrying include Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta Aggregates, Cemex, Carmeuse Lime & Stone and Adelaide Brighton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stone Mining and Quarrying companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dimension Stone Mining

Crushed Stone Mining

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architecture

Mining

Others

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stone Mining and Quarrying revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stone Mining and Quarrying revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vulcan Materials

Martin Marietta Aggregates

Cemex

Carmeuse Lime & Stone

Adelaide Brighton

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stone Mining and Quarrying Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stone Mining and Quarrying Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Stone Mining and Quarrying Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Stone Mining and Quarrying Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stone Mining and Quarrying Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stone Mining and Quarrying Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stone Mining and Quarrying Companies

