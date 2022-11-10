Metallic Colour Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a type of paint that is common on new automobiles but also for other uses. It can reveal the contours of bodywork more than non-metallic, or “solid” paint. Close-up, the small metal flakes included in the paint create a sparkling effect mimicking a metal surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Colour Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Metallic Colour Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallic Colour Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallic Colour Paint include Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, RPM International, BASF, PPG, Hempel, US Paint and Blackfriar Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallic Colour Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Construction

Furniture

Others

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallic Colour Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallic Colour Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallic Colour Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Metallic Colour Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

Nippon Paint

RPM International

BASF

PPG

Hempel

US Paint

Blackfriar Paints

Faux Effects

Crescent Bronze

Meoded

Coprabel

UreKem

Plascon

Shanghai Kinlita

Tianjin Lions

Asia Paint

Shanghai Sanyin

Zhongshan Binqisi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metallic Colour Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metallic Colour Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metallic Colour Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metallic Colour Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metallic Colour Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metallic Colour Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metallic Colour Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metallic Colour Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metallic Colour Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metallic Colour Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallic Colour Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallic Colour Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Colour Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallic Colour Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Colour Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

