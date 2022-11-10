Metallic Acrylic Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a type of paint that is common on new automobiles but also for other uses. It can reveal the contours of bodywork more than non-metallic, or “solid” paint. Close-up, the small metal flakes included in the paint create a sparkling effect mimicking a metal surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Acrylic Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Metallic Acrylic Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallic Acrylic Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gold Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallic Acrylic Paint include Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, RPM International, BASF, PPG, Hempel, US Paint and Blackfriar Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metallic Acrylic Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gold Series

Silver Series

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Construction

Furniture

Others

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallic Acrylic Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallic Acrylic Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallic Acrylic Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Metallic Acrylic Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

Nippon Paint

RPM International

BASF

PPG

Hempel

US Paint

Blackfriar Paints

Faux Effects

Crescent Bronze

Meoded

Coprabel

UreKem

Plascon

Shanghai Kinlita

Tianjin Lions

Asia Paint

Shanghai Sanyin

Zhongshan Binqisi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metallic Acrylic Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metallic Acrylic Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metallic Acrylic Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metallic Acrylic Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Acrylic Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metallic Acrylic Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metallic Acrylic Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

