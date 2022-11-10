Automotive Plastic Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastics are majorly processed into automotive components and parts owing to their ease of manufacturing, possible sourcing from renewable raw materials and relative ease of improved design. ABS, PC, and PU are a few choice materials used for vehicle part and component applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Plastic Parts in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Plastic Parts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Plastic Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AbABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Plastic Parts include AkzoNobel, BASF, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Johnson Controls, Magna International, Momentive Performance Materials, SABIC and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Plastic Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AbABS

PP

PU

PVC

PE

PC

PMMA

PA

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Car

Commercial Car

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Covestro

Evonik Industries

Johnson Controls

Magna International

Momentive Performance Materials

SABIC

DowDuPont

Borealis

Hanwha Azdel

Grupo Antolin

Lear

Owens Corning

Quadrant

Royal DSM

Teijin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Plastic Parts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Plastic Parts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Plastic Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Plastic Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Parts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Parts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Plastic Parts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Parts Companies

4 S

