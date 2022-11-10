Industrial Metallic Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a type of paint that is common on new automobiles but also for other uses. It can reveal the contours of bodywork more than non-metallic, or “solid” paint. Close-up, the small metal flakes included in the paint create a sparkling effect mimicking a metal surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Metallic Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Industrial Metallic Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Metallic Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Metallic Paints include Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Nippon Paint, RPM International, BASF, PPG, Hempel, US Paint and Blackfriar Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Metallic Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Based

Water Based

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Construction

Furniture

Others

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Industrial Metallic Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Metallic Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Metallic Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Metallic Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Industrial Metallic Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-Williams

AkzoNobel

Nippon Paint

RPM International

BASF

PPG

Hempel

US Paint

Blackfriar Paints

Faux Effects

Crescent Bronze

Meoded

Coprabel

UreKem

Plascon

Shanghai Kinlita

Tianjin Lions

Asia Paint

Shanghai Sanyin

Zhongshan Binqisi

