Gypsum Wallboard Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gypsum Wallboards is primarily used as an interior surfacing for buildings and accounts for over 50% of all products manufactured. These varieties are manufactured in a variety of thicknesses with regular and fire-resistant core materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gypsum Wallboard in global, including the following market information:
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)
Global top five Gypsum Wallboard companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gypsum Wallboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wallboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gypsum Wallboard include Global Mining, Knauf Dubai, LafargeHolcim, Gypsemna, Saint Gobain Gyproc, Etex Group, Beijing New Building Material, USG Zawawi and UMI. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gypsum Wallboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wallboard
Ceiling Board
Pre-Decorated Board
Others
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Institutional
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gypsum Wallboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gypsum Wallboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gypsum Wallboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Gypsum Wallboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Global Mining
Knauf Dubai
LafargeHolcim
Gypsemna
Saint Gobain Gyproc
Etex Group
Beijing New Building Material
USG Zawawi
UMI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gypsum Wallboard Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gypsum Wallboard Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gypsum Wallboard Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gypsum Wallboard Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gypsum Wallboard Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gypsum Wallboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gypsum Wallboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gypsum Wallboard Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum Wallboard Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gypsum Wallboard Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum Wallboard Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gypsum Wallboard Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
