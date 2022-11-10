Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Increasing usage of engineering plastics to comply with stringent legislations is likely to foster the market demand. Stringent regulatory norms, such as directives from the European Union and EPA to cut down carbon emission has triggered the need to reduce gross vehicular weight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound in global, including the following market information:
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Propene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound include BASF, Borealis, Evonik Industries, Advanced Composites, LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, Sinopec and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Propene
Ppropylene
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobiles
Packaging
Construction
Infrastructure
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Borealis
Evonik Industries
Advanced Composites
LyondellBasell
Mitsui Chemicals
SABIC
Sinopec
Sumitomo Chemical
Tipco Industries
Trinseo
RTP
Schulman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scratch Resistant Polypropylen
