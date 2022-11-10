Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Increasing usage of engineering plastics to comply with stringent legislations is likely to foster the market demand. Stringent regulatory norms, such as directives from the European Union and EPA to cut down carbon emission has triggered the need to reduce gross vehicular weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound in global, including the following market information:

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound companies in 2021 (%)

The global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound include BASF, Borealis, Evonik Industries, Advanced Composites, LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, Sinopec and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propene

Ppropylene

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobiles

Packaging

Construction

Infrastructure

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Scratch Resistant Polypropylene (PP) Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Borealis

Evonik Industries

Advanced Composites

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

Sinopec

Sumitomo Chemical

Tipco Industries

Trinseo

RTP

Schulman

