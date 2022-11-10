4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is a four carbon non-protein amino acid that is widely distributed in plants, animals and microorganisms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Aminobutanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 4-Aminobutanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-Aminobutanoic Acid include Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology and Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4-Aminobutanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Synthesis
Biological Fermentation
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals & Health
Animal Feeds
Others
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4-Aminobutanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4-Aminobutanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4-Aminobutanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 4-Aminobutanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pharma Foods International
Kyowa Hakko
Sekisui Chemical
Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs
Shanghai Richen
Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech
Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech
Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology
Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical
Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical
Bloomage Freda Biopharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Aminobutanoic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
