Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanoparticles are small particles that range between 1 – 100 nanometer in size enveloped in an interfacial layer. The interfacial?the layer usually consists of ions, organic and inorganic molecules. Metal Nanoparticles can be classified into copper, titanium, silicon,?iron, aluminum, gold, silver, platinum, magnesium, and zinc. Metal oxide nanoparticle is categorized into iron oxide, titanium oxide,?zinc oxide, bismuth oxide, aluminium oxide, copper oxide, magnesium oxide, and tungsten oxide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles market was valued at 61420 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 130680 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zinc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles include US Research & Nanomaterials, Nanophase, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Meliorum Technologies, Showa Denko, American Elements, Access Business Group and Tekna Systems Plasma. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zinc

Platinum

Magnesium

Silver

Copper

Iron

Aluminum

Gold

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Pharma and Healthcare

Chemical and Coatings

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

US Research & Nanomaterials

Nanophase

Nanoshel

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

Meliorum Technologies

Showa Denko

American Elements

Access Business Group

Tekna Systems Plasma

