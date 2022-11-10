Cetyl Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cetyl alcohol, also known as 1-hexadecanol and palmityl?alcohol, is a common ingredient in a variety of personal care products and cosmetics. It is derived from vegetable oils such as palm or coconut oil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cetyl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cetyl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cetyl Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cetyl Alcohol include BASF, Kerax, Aromantic, P&G Chemicals, Surfachem Group, Lansdowne Chemicals, Mistral Industrial Chemicals, Trulux and Niram Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cetyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear Liquid

Waxy Solids

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cetyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cetyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cetyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cetyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Kerax

Aromantic

P&G Chemicals

Surfachem Group

Lansdowne Chemicals

Mistral Industrial Chemicals

Trulux

Niram Chemicals

VVF LLC

Surfachem Group Ltd

Naturallythinking

Hydrite Chemical

OQEMA Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cetyl Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cetyl Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cetyl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cetyl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cetyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cetyl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cetyl Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cetyl Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cetyl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cetyl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cetyl Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cetyl Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cetyl Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cetyl Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cetyl Alcohol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Clear Liquid

4.1.3 Waxy Solids

