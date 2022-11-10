1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global top five 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7209966/global-butanedicarboxylic-acid-forecast-2022-2028-541

The global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyclohexane Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid include Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili and Huafon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-butanedicarboxylic-acid-forecast-2022-2028-541-7209966

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,4-Butanedicarboxylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-butanedicarboxylic-acid-forecast-2022-2028-541-7209966

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Acid Beverages Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fatty Acid Ethoxylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

