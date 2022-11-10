Lightweight Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rising awareness about fuel emissions has led to automobile manufacturers turning to products that can reduce the weight of vehicles. This is anticipated to drive the global market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightweight Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Lightweight Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lightweight Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lightweight Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lightweight Materials market was valued at 116700 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 159810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lightweight Materials include SABIC, Formosa Plastics, Alcoa, Allegheny Technology Incorporated, Aleris International, Covestro, 3M, Advanced Magnesium Alloys and Akzo Nobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lightweight Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lightweight Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lightweight Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum

High Strength Steel

Titanium

Magnesium

Polymers and Composites

Others

Global Lightweight Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lightweight Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aviation

Energy

Others

Global Lightweight Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lightweight Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lightweight Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lightweight Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lightweight Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lightweight Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Alcoa

Allegheny Technology Incorporated

Aleris International

Covestro

3M

Advanced Magnesium Alloys

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Bayer Material Science

Celanese

Cytec Industries

DowDuPont

Dwa Aluminum Composites

Exatec

Fmw Composite Systems

Freightcar America

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lightweight Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lightweight Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lightweight Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lightweight Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lightweight Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lightweight Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lightweight Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lightweight Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lightweight Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lightweight Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lightweight Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightweight Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightweight Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightweight Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightweight Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

