Rigid PU Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid PU foam is one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials, enabling very effective energy savings with minimal occupation of space.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid PU Foam in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid PU Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202044/global-rigid-pu-foam-forecast-2022-2028-537

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid PU Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid PU Foam include BASF, Covestro, Huntsman, DowDuPont, Duna Corradini, Novomer, Nanjing Hongbaoli, WanhuaChemical and Lecron Energy Saving Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rigid PU Foam companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid PU Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rigid PU Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Others

Global Rigid PU Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rigid PU Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

Building Energy Industry

Solar Water Heaters Industry

Others

Global Rigid PU Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rigid PU Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid PU Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid PU Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Duna Corradini

Novomer

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Lecron Energy Saving Materials

Huafon

Shandong Dongda

Lvyuan New Material

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-rigid-pu-foam-forecast-2022-2028-537-7202044

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rigid PU Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rigid PU Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rigid PU Foam Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rigid PU Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rigid PU Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rigid PU Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid PU Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Rigid PU Foam Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid PU Foam Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid PU Foam Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid PU Foam Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Rigid PU Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-rigid-pu-foam-forecast-2022-2028-537-7202044

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Semi-Rigid Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Medical Rigid Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

