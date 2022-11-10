Barbecue Charcoal Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Charcoal is the lightweight black carbon and ash residue hydrocarbon produced by removing water and other volatile constituents from animal and vegetation substances. Charcoal is usually produced by slow pyrolysis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Barbecue Charcoal in global, including the following market information:
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Barbecue Charcoal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Barbecue Charcoal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lump Charcoal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Barbecue Charcoal include Gryfskand, Namchar, Maurobera SA, PT Dharma Hutani Makmur, Duraflame, BRICAPAR SAE Charcoal Briquettes, The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC and Timber Charcoal Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Barbecue Charcoal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lump Charcoal
Extruded Charcoal
Charcoal Briquettes
Sugar Charcoal
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Barbecue Charcoal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Barbecue Charcoal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Barbecue Charcoal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Barbecue Charcoal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gryfskand
Namchar
Maurobera SA
PT Dharma Hutani Makmur
Duraflame
BRICAPAR SAE Charcoal Briquettes
The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC
Royal Oak Enterprises LLC
Timber Charcoal Co.
Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd
Parker Charcoal Company
Kingsford.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barbecue Charcoal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Barbecue Charcoal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Barbecue Charcoal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Barbecue Charcoal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barbecue Charcoal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Barbecue Charcoal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Barbecue Charcoal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Barbecue Charcoal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Barbecue Charcoal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barbecue Charcoal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Barbecue Charcoal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barbecue Charcoal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barbecue Charcoal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barbecue Charcoal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Barbecue Charcoal Market Size Markets, 2021 &
