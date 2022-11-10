Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Benzyl chloride, or ?-chlorotoluene, is an organic compound with the formula C6H5CH2Cl. This colourless liquid is a reactive organochlorine compound that is a widely used chemical building block.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade in global, including the following market information:
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade companies in 2021 (%)
The global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade include Valtris, LANXESS, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Monsanto, Fessenderlo Chimiesa, Bayer AG, Atochem, Hodogaya Chemical and Kureha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.97
0.98
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plasticizers
Surfactants
Oilfield
Sanitizing Agent
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Valtris
LANXESS
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Monsanto
Fessenderlo Chimiesa
Bayer AG
Atochem
Hodogaya Chemical
Kureha
Jiangsu Shuangling Huagong
Taile Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benzyl Chloride Reagent Grade Companies
