Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Woven fiberglass cloths are very common for marine & composite construction and repair. Light weight cloths tend to provide a smooth finish and are excellent for producing a waterproofing layer over wood or other surfaces when combined with the appropriate resin. Heavier cloths will provide greater strength and overall rigidity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Woven Fiberglass Cloth in global, including the following market information:

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Woven Fiberglass Cloth companies in 2021 (%)

The global Woven Fiberglass Cloth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

E-Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Woven Fiberglass Cloth include Owens Corning, Gurit, Jushi Group, Chomarat Textile Industries, Saertex GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Tah Tong Textile and Auburn Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Woven Fiberglass Cloth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

E-Glass

Others

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wind Energy

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Marine

Aerospace & Defens

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Woven Fiberglass Cloth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Woven Fiberglass Cloth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Woven Fiberglass Cloth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Woven Fiberglass Cloth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Gurit

Jushi Group

Chomarat Textile Industries

Saertex GmbH

Hexcel Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Tah Tong Textile

Auburn Manufacturing

BGF Industries

Nitto Boseki

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Amatex Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Woven Fiberglass Cloth Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Woven Fiberglass Cloth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Woven Fiberglass Cloth Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Woven Fiberglass Cloth Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

