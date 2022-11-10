Silica Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silica flour is used as an abrasive additive in soaps, skin care products, toothpastes, and paints, and as a filler in a number of pharmaceuticals. It also is used in foundry work and in glass, ceramic, porcelain, tile, and clay production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica Flour in global, including the following market information:

Global Silica Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silica Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Silica Flour companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silica Flour market was valued at 513.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 739.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Silicate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silica Flour include U.S. Silica Holdings, Premier Silica, SCR-Sibelco, AGSCO, Delmon Group, FINETON Industrial Minerals, Saudi Emirates Pulverization Indust, Sil Industrial Minerals and Opta Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silica Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silica Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Silicate

Fiberglass

Cultured Marble

Global Silica Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass

Oilwell Cements

Clay Production

Ceramic

Reinforcing

Additives

Global Silica Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Silica Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silica Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silica Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silica Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Silica Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

U.S. Silica Holdings

Premier Silica

SCR-Sibelco

AGSCO

Delmon Group

FINETON Industrial Minerals

Saudi Emirates Pulverization Indust

Sil Industrial Minerals

Opta Minerals

Hoben International

International Silica Industries Company

Adwan Chemical Industries

