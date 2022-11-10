Silica Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silica flour is used as an abrasive additive in soaps, skin care products, toothpastes, and paints, and as a filler in a number of pharmaceuticals. It also is used in foundry work and in glass, ceramic, porcelain, tile, and clay production.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silica Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Silica Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silica Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Silica Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silica Flour market was valued at 513.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 739.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Silicate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silica Flour include U.S. Silica Holdings, Premier Silica, SCR-Sibelco, AGSCO, Delmon Group, FINETON Industrial Minerals, Saudi Emirates Pulverization Indust, Sil Industrial Minerals and Opta Minerals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silica Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silica Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silica Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Silicate
Fiberglass
Cultured Marble
Global Silica Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silica Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Glass
Oilwell Cements
Clay Production
Ceramic
Reinforcing
Additives
Global Silica Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Silica Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silica Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silica Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silica Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Silica Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
U.S. Silica Holdings
Premier Silica
SCR-Sibelco
AGSCO
Delmon Group
FINETON Industrial Minerals
Saudi Emirates Pulverization Indust
Sil Industrial Minerals
Opta Minerals
Hoben International
International Silica Industries Company
Adwan Chemical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silica Flour Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silica Flour Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silica Flour Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silica Flour Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silica Flour Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silica Flour Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silica Flour Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silica Flour Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silica Flour Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silica Flour Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silica Flour Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silica Flour Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silica Flour Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Flour Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silica Flour Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silica Flour Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Silica Flour Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sodium Silicate
4.1.3 Fiberglass
4.1.4 Culture
