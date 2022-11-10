Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NMC111 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide include Norilsk Nickel, Jinchuan Group, MCC Ramu Nico, Highlands Pacific and Tanaka Chemical Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NMC111

NMC532

NMC442

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Batteries Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norilsk Nickel

Jinchuan Group

MCC Ramu Nico

Highlands Pacific

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel-Cobalt Hydroxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

