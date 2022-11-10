Insect-Based Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect-Based Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Insect-Based Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insect-Based Ingredients market was valued at 12860 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39590 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tablets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insect-Based Ingredients include Ynsect, Protix, AgriProtein, Exo Inc., Nordic Insect Economy Ltd., Ento Tech, Enviro Flight LLC, Entomo Farms Ltd. and Enterra Feed Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insect-Based Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insect-Based Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insect-Based Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insect-Based Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insect-Based Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect-Based Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect-Based Ingredients Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect-Based Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect-Based Ingredients Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect-Based Ingredients Companies

